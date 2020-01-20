CALGARY -- Big Wreck, Headstones, Moist and The Tea Party will join forces for a 2020 summer tour that will include a show at The Big Four Roadhouse at Stampede Park during the Calgary Stampede.

The four mainstays of Canadian rock radio are slated to take part in this summer's Saints and Sinners Tour that is scheduled to include a show at the Calgary Stampede on Mon. July 6.

Tickets for the concert will be available through Ticketmaster for $69 plus fees beginning Fri. Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. A Calgary Stampede Insiders presale will begin Wed. Jan. 22 at 10 a.m.

The 17-city tour will also include stops at the Lethbridge ENMAX Centre on Thurs. July 2 and the Edmonton Convention Centre on Sat. July 4.