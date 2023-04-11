92-year-old Calgary man found after leaving his southeast home

Calgary Police Service members confirm a 92-year-old man who left his southeast home late Monday afternoon and didn't return has been found and is safe.

Marcel Henault was last seen at around 5:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of 35th Street S.E., in the community of Albert Park/Radisson Heights and there were concerns for his well-being.

Police officials said Henault suffered from a medical condition and may have been confused.

Shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday, police announced that Henault had been safely located.