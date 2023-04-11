92-year-old Calgary man found after leaving his southeast home
Calgary Police Service members confirm a 92-year-old man who left his southeast home late Monday afternoon and didn't return has been found and is safe.
Marcel Henault was last seen at around 5:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of 35th Street S.E., in the community of Albert Park/Radisson Heights and there were concerns for his well-being.
Police officials said Henault suffered from a medical condition and may have been confused.
Shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday, police announced that Henault had been safely located.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CEO, board of Trudeau Foundation resign citing recent politicization of their work
The CEO and most members of the board of directions for the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation say they are stepping down because of the political climate that has recently surrounded their work.
'Nothing short of insanity,' advocates say of sentence for man with recovery centre success story
A Manitoba man who underwent an addictions recovery program while facing serious charges says his life was on the upswing. Then he was sent to prison.
Pope wants light shed on 40-year-old mystery of missing Vatican girl
One of Italy's most enduring mysteries - the disappearance of a Vatican schoolgirl 40 years ago - entered a new chapter on Tuesday when her brother met with a Vatican investigator whom Pope Francis has given free rein to get to the bottom of the case wherever it may lead.
What we know about victims of the Louisville bank shooting
Tributes were growing Monday for the five people slain in a shooting at a Louisville bank, with friends sharing details of their lives and mourners gathering at vigils. Details were also emerging about some of the wounded, including a rookie officer who was just recently sworn in.
A punch in the face for Xi caricature: Taiwan air force badge goes viral
Taiwanese are rushing to buy patches being worn by their air force pilots that depict a Formosan black bear punching Winnie the Pooh - representing China's President Xi Jinping - as a defiant symbol of the island's resistance to Chinese war games.
Post-sex pill seen as new tool to fight rising STD rates
U.S. health officials released data Tuesday showing how chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis cases have been accelerating, but doctors are hoping an old drug will help fight the sexually transmitted infections.
78-year-old U.S. bank heist suspect: 'I didn't mean to scare you'
A 78-year-old woman with two past bank robbery convictions faces new charges after authorities allege she handed a teller a note that said 'I didn't mean to scare you' during a recent Missouri heist.
Toronto man unknowingly buys stolen $60,000 truck from dealership
A Toronto man says he bought a truck from a dealership last summer that turned out to be stolen.
Ukrainian prime minister expected to appeal for more aid during visit to Canada today
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to meet his Ukrainian counterpart in Toronto this morning. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is expected to thank Canada for its support of his country, while also pressing for more help in the form of weapons and money.
Edmonton
-
Police to provide update on shooting death near Londonderry School
Edmonton police are expected to provide an update on the death of a man in the Londonderry area at 10 a.m. today.
-
'Proud to have him on our team': Alberta RCMP pay tribute to officer killed in crash
A Strathcona County RCMP officer is dead after an overnight crash. According to a statement from the RCMP, the crash happened around 2 a.m., and the officer suffered fatal injuries.
-
2 vehicles involved in fatal crash north of Grande Prairie
A crash on Highway 2 in northern Alberta is fatal, RCMP say.
Vancouver
-
1 person hospitalized after stabbing at Columbia SkyTrain Station: New Westminster police
One person has been taken to hospital after a stabbing at Columbia SkyTrain Station Monday night.
-
Survivors of deadly Vancouver SRO fire set to announce lawsuit, coalition says
Exactly one year after a fatal fire that completely destroyed one of Vancouver's single-room occupancy buildings, activists and survivors are holding a rally where they will announce plans to file a lawsuit.
-
Atlantic
-
Suspicious fire damages historic building at Halifax Public Gardens
The oldest part of the Halifax Public Gardens has been damaged by a suspicious fire.
-
'It’s an insult': Retired Mountie angered after N.S. mass shooting inquiry recommends former officers surrender their Red Serge
After spending 25 years as a frontline Mountie, Brian Carter says he and other veteran officers are angered by a recommendation calling on former officers to give up their ceremonial dress uniforms.
-
AIM pleads not guilty to four workplace safety charges after worker’s death in Saint John
American Iron and Metal Inc. has pleaded not guilty to four charges stemming from a fatal workplace injury last summer in Saint John, N.B.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. business's Bud Light sign elicits controversy
A sign outside a business in Sooke is making waves in the local community.
-
'Suffering greatly': RCMP investigate after pet horse shot on Vancouver Island
A Vancouver Island family is reeling and looking for answers after someone shot their beloved pet horse.
-
Woman missing from Colwood found safe
Mounties on the West Shore are asking for the public's help finding a 32-year-old woman who was reported missing on April 4.
Toronto
-
Blue Jays play 1st home game of the season at Rogers Centre tonight. Here's what you need to know
After playing their first 10 games of the season on the road, the Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Detroit Tigers tonight at the newly-renovated Rogers Centre.
-
400 charges laid, 173 guns seized in cross-border Toronto bust
Forty-two people are facing more than 400 criminal charges following a year-long international gun trafficking investigation.
-
Cell service across the TTC is coming
Rogers Communications has announced its acquisition of the Canadian operations of BAI Communications, which signed the deal with the TTC in 2012 to install the infrastructure.
Montreal
-
More than 13,000 Quebecers still in the dark 6 days after ice storm
Around 13,000 Hydro-Quebec customers remained power-less as of 6:30 a.m. Most of them (roughly 10,000) are in the Montreal and Laval areas, with the remainder mainly in the Outatouais and Montérégie regions. By 10:30 a.m., however, the total outages had increased slightly to 15,000.
-
Student injured in Tuesday morning assault in Montreal North
A Montreal high school student was injured Tuesday morning when he was assaulted at a high school. The Montreal Police Service (SPVM) was informed of the case, but as of 9:30 a.m., was not yet able to provide details on the victim's condition or whether an arrest had been made.
-
Air Canada boss's pay tripled in 2022 to $12.4 million
Freed from government assistance restrictions during the pandemic, Air Canada President and CEO Michael Rousseau's compensation more than tripled in 2022. Rousseau received total compensation of $12.4 million in 2022, compared with $3.7 million in 2021, according to regulatory documents released by the airline.
Ottawa
-
Police investigation closes Highway 401 in Cornwall, Ont.
The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed in Cornwall, Ont. Tuesday morning due to a police investigation.
-
The hidden costs of having a vehicle stolen
Auto theft has surged in recent years and while police have made significant gains to stop criminals in their tracks and recover those cars and trucks, there remains frustration for victims, who are not always covered by insurance.
-
Manor Park school closed Tuesday due to power outage
A spokesperson for the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board says the outage affects a number of different areas of the school and there's no timeline yet for when the issue will be resolved.
Kitchener
-
Guelph man arrested after suspicious package left, detonated outside police headquarters
The Guelph Police Service says a 55-year-old Guelph man has been charged with mischief in connection to a suspicious package that was left outside police headquarters Monday morning.
-
'He lost everything': Guelph fire victim faces long road to recovery
A Guelph man is still recovering from burn injuries after flames broke out at his home earlier this month. He lost everything in the fire, and his siblings hope the public can help him piece his life back together.
-
Tickets on sale for Rangers second-round playoff series agaisnt London Knights
A line could be seen snaking through the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium on Tuesday morning as ticket sales began for the Kitchener Rangers playoff run against the London Knights.
Saskatoon
-
Blades shut down Connor Bedard to take game seven against Pats
The Saskatoon Blades are headed to the second round of the WHL Playoffs after shutting down Connor Bedard and the Regina Pats in game seven of their first round series.
-
'It's the City of Saskatoon's fault': Watch Grade 8 students talk trash at city council
A group of Grade 8 students in Saskatoon is calling on the city to do something about the litter in their neighbourhood parks.
-
Northern Ontario
-
Two from the GTA died in Highway 11 crash in northern Ontario
Two people in their 20s from the Greater Toronto Area died in a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 11 in northern Ontario on the weekend.
-
-
North Bay police charge man with arson in van fire
A 31-year-old North Bay man is charged with arson in connection to a van fire on Trout Lake Road last week.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba Premier says Orange Shirt Day will not be a stat holiday this year
The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, known as Orange Shirt Day, will not be a statutory holiday this year in Manitoba.
-
-
Several drivers impacted by problem with fuel at Selkirk gas station
A quick stop at a Selkirk gas station turned into a headache for several drivers due to a problem with the fuel in one of the station's gas tanks.
Regina
-
-
Sask. premier calls out federal minister following comments on natural resource rights
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said a comment made by federal justice minister David Lametti in regard to the Natural Resource Revenue Transfer Act is an “outrageous statement.”
-
Regina realtor fined for criticizing colleague on social media after sale falls through
A Regina realtor has agreed to pay a hefty fine after inadvertently calling out a fellow agent on social media after a sale fell through.