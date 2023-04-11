92-year-old Calgary man missing after leaving his southeast home

Calgary Police Service members are searching for a 92-year-old man who left his southeast home late Monday afternoon and didn't return.

Marcel Henault was last seen at around 5:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of 35th Street S.E., in the community of Albert Park/Radisson Heights and there are concerns for his well-being.

Henault is described as:

Approximately 152 centimetres (5') tall;

Weighing 86 kilograms (190 pounds);

Having grey hair; and,

Having brown eyes.

He was wearing a blue winter jacket, blue jeans and black runners.

Police officials say Henault suffers from a medical condition and may be confused.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

Calgarian Marcel Henault, 92, was reported missing April 10 after failing to return to his southeast home. (CPS)