92-year-old Calgary man missing after leaving his southeast home

Marcel Henault, 92, was reported missing April 10 after failing to return to his home in Albert Park/Radisson Heights. (CPS) Marcel Henault, 92, was reported missing April 10 after failing to return to his home in Albert Park/Radisson Heights. (CPS)

What we know about victims of the Louisville bank shooting

Tributes were growing Monday for the five people slain in a shooting at a Louisville bank, with friends sharing details of their lives and mourners gathering at vigils. Details were also emerging about some of the wounded, including a rookie officer who was just recently sworn in.

  • More than 10,000 Quebecers still in the dark 6 days after ice storm

    Thousands of Quebecers are still without electricity six days after a deadly ice storm downed trees and damaged power lines. Around 13,000 Hydro-Quebec customers remained power-less as of 6:30 a.m. Most of them (roughly 10,000) are in the Montreal and Laval areas, with the remainder mainly in the Outatouais and Montérégie regions.

    A Hydro Quebec crew surveys the damage on a street following an ice storm in Montreal, Friday, April 7, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

  • CEO and board at Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation resign en bloc

    The Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation has been hit with a mass resignation of its board members and president and CEO Pascale Fournier, who had been in the position for five years. In 2016, the charity received $200,000 from Zhang Bin, a political advisor to the Chinese government, and Niu Gensheng, a Chinese businessman and philanthropist.

