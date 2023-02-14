A (barely) below-seasonal Valentine's Day in Calgary

Here's what you need to know about Parks Canada's new booking system

Prospective campers excited for Canada’s provincial and national parks to open up for spring and summer bookings are going to be faced with a slightly different process this year as Parks Canada revamps its booking system and hopefully solves problems that have plagued the agency in the past.

Ford to cut 3,800 jobs in Europe, mostly in Germany, U.K.

Ford said Tuesday that it will cut 3,800 jobs in Europe over the next three years in an effort to streamline its operations as it contends with economic challenges and increasing competition on electric cars. The automaker said 2,300 jobs will be eliminated in Germany, 1,300 in the United Kingdom and 200 elsewhere on the continent.

  • A 72-year-old man found dead in his burnt-out Montreal home

    A man in his 70s was found dead Monday night in a burnt-out flat in Montreal's Southest borough. Firefighters were called to a fire alarm in an apartment building on Saint-Antoine Street, near Vinet Street, at about 11:50 p.m., the Montreal Police Department (SPVM) reported.

  • Quebec LGBTQ2S+ helpline urging users to leave voicemail messages with premier

    Due to a lack of recurring funding, the Interligne listening service - formerly known as Gai Écoute - will no longer be offered at night as of March 31. To raise awareness of the importance of the resource, the organization is launching an advertising campaign on Wednesday inviting its users and allies to leave messages on Premier François Legault's voicemail, "to remind him that the night listening line saves lives."

