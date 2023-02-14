A (barely) below-seasonal Valentine's Day in Calgary

Another series of snowfall warnings took over K-country, Cardston, and Crowsnest Pass overnight, but that didn't hold much weight locally, where only a skiff could come down in the wake of our humidity; it was too dry for much snow!

Heavier pockets fell through High River and to the southwest, and more so in the warned areas, where significant hourly snowfall rates have boosted accumulations against the upslope flow.

That northerly wind plus our evaporating layer have made for a steep(ish) drop in our temperature. Light wind makes for a wind chill of -10, which is indeed chilly relative to how things have gone this month; the average high for days in February so far is at 6.3 C; meanwhile, our seasonal normal high is rounded out to -1 C.

The high pressure ridge that's pushing northerlies at us is on its way in; tomorrow, relative stability will mark the rise, followed by westerlies and fair weather Thursday and Friday. A meager cooldown Saturday will give way for a larger cooldown into next week; alas, calling it a 'larger' cooldown relative to the month we've had means temperatures a mere couple degrees below seasonal.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Tuesday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: -2 C

Evening: some cloud, low -11 C

Wednesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -5 C

Thursday

Sunny

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: some cloud, low -3 C

Friday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 5 C

Evening: clear, low -6 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high: 3 C

Evening: clear, low -2 C

Ron captured more sunset magic last night for our pic of the day!

Viewer Ron captured Monday night's sunset.

