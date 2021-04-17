CALGARY -- The warm and sunny weather comes to an end Saturday night as a cold front sweeps through Alberta.

Along this front, rain showers beginning in northern and central regions turns to snow overnight and continues to accumulate Sunday before tapering off later in the day.

By Monday morning, general snowfall amounts across central and southern Alberta could reach close to 5 cm. Calgary may receive up to 10 cm while 10-20 cm is possible for the foothills and mountain parks. Snowfall warnings have been issued for the foothills from Hinton to the U.S. border.

Here’s the five day:

Saturday Night:

• Becoming cloudy, rain/snow mix early Sunday morning

• Overnight: 0°C

Sunday:

• Periods of snow, N 20g40 km/h

• Daytime high: 0°C

• Overnight: Chance of flurries, -4°C

Monday:

• Partly cloudy

• Daytime high: 4°C

• Overnight: Mostly cloudy, -5°C

Tuesday:

• Mainly sunny

• Daytime high: 11°C

• Overnight: Clear, 1°C

Wednesday:

• Mainly sunny

• Daytime high: 15°C

• Overnight: Chance of rain, changing to snow, 0°C

Thursday:

• Cloudy, periods of snow

• Daytime high: 2°C

• Overnight: Flurries, -5°C