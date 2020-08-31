CALGARY -- Synoptically, the whole of the province is looking relatively benign today. Gusts could hit upwards of 40 km/h from the south this afternoon, dredged along by an upper ridge pulling air up, but it won’t amount to an above-normal high against the mass of slightly cooler air that lingered through the weekend, following that weekend cold front.

In spite of the below-average temperature, we’re going to be watching for our early-day cloud layer to waltz on eastward, creating a solid mimicry from yesterday, which presented lovely conditions.

It was a very, VERY dry month of August, to the point where we were pushing toward record territory:

Streak over. After 22 consecutive August days with <1mm of precip in #Calgary, there was 1.2mm of precipitation today. We made it to 7th place, only 9 days behind the record. #YycWx pic.twitter.com/k25thGubR7 — Calgary Weather Records�� (@YYC_Weather) August 30, 2020

Another reminder, especially as temperatures cool and the fire-pit out back looks more inviting: Be sure to monitor AlbertaFireBans.ca for the latest on what you can and cannot do in your area. The lack of moisture we’ve had of late can make for fire threats.

Here’s the five-day forecast:

Today:

Gradually clearing cloud, mainly sunny

Daytime high: 18C

Evening: some cloud, low 12C

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 20C

Evening: mainly clear, low 12C

Wednesday:

Mainly sunny, afternoon scattered showers are possible

Daytime high: 16C

Evening: clear, low 6C

Thursday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 22C

Evening: clear, low 9C

Friday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 24C

Evening: building cloud, low 8C

Ron (among others!) caught the beautiful sunrise yesterday morning, featuring a few stipples of cloud off the Rockies.

