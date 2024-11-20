A break in the snow should arrive Thursday afternoon but it will be short-lived

It's going to be wintry all week!

A couple of centimetres of snow are expected Wednesday evening through Thursday morning, with a break from the white stuff Thursday afternoon.

There will be no break from the cold, though.

With the wind chill, it will feel like -17 throughout the day.

We will get more waves of snow Friday and Saturday, and this will be a more significant one again.

Three to seven centimetres are likely Friday and three to five centimetres on Saturday.

The snow clears out on Sunday, but it will be even colder by then.