CALGARY -- Another Alberta low is on the way, and tomorrow afternoon is going to feel awful reminiscent of yesterday afternoon, though with a little less bite. The after-effect of that upslope flow is shown pretty well in this tweet I sent out yesterday:

A tale in three photos: the SE, the NW, and Cochrane. Upslope flow really showing its effects! East #yyc in fair shape. pic.twitter.com/ODvZocI95f — Kevin Stanfield (@CTVStanfield) March 23, 2021

As those flakes rolled off the foothills, they really did a number in the west end of the city, but were less impactful in the east.

A similar effect may trigger tomorrow and, again, it shouldn't pack the same punch!

I checked into snowfall potential down toward Pincher Creek, and found the current totals ranging from the same one to three centimetres Calgary had just yesterday. As with all upslope flow events, the potential is very much there for increased values, but we’ll wait for snowfall models to fine-tune this evening and tomorrow morning on that account.

For today, we fall into a zone that's just "between waves." The ripple-effect of that first shortwave's passage has provided us with seasonal conditions. The second in the one-two punch will drop us below normal for Thursday, but we'll finally rise up beneath the Pacific high pressure ridge just in time for the weekend.

Your five-day forecast:

Today:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: increasing cloud, low -3 C

Wednesday:

Partly cloudy, then showers into flurries

Daytime high: 5 C

Evening: ongoing scattered flurries low -3 C

Thursday:

Mainly cloudy, scattered flurries

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: some cloud, low -4 C

Friday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 8 C

Evening: snow showers, low -1 C

Saturday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: clearing, low -1 C

Plenty of photos of snow today! Here's Randy's, from Hawkwood (NW):

Kirsten in Queensland (SE):

…and Heather in Millrise (SW):

