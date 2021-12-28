A brief reprieve from the intense cold in southern Alberta heading into 2022
We’ve been calling it ripe in our household. Would love to hear your preferred term for it on Twitter, just to mix the language up a bit.
Regardless, after record-breaking cold temperatures pressed into the province over the weekend (and I mean it – here’s the Weather Summaries page, copied as plain text at the bottom, in case this disappears to roll into the next wave.
Today, we take a minor reprieve (?) from the cold stuff, if briefly; westerly wind above us will be responsible for that, but breaking through the layer of downright frigid temperatures will take a whole lot more than one short-wave. Periods of snow should be expected today – the kind requiring a snow-brush, and perhaps not the shovel.
Once that heads on, we’re back to northerly wind. If there’s reprieve from the extreme cold warnings that, as 7 a.m. Tuesday, continue blanketing much of the province, we’ll just go on ahead and hop back into those by this evening.
Because wind chill values will likely creep back toward -40 overnight, Calgary may remain under the warning for a while longer.
How much longer?
I’ve peeked out to the middle of next week at our upper air pattern. Model confidence is pretty darned high that the jet stream will remain through or near the central U.S. for that time.
A brief respite will arrive this weekend, through New Year’s Day; it’s a product of a Pacific low opening us to potential chinook conditions.
Again to model confidence, this is a middling approach; that is to say, there’s a shot at seeing temps near-seasonal for a day or two just beyond our five-day forecast — but since it’s beyond our five-day forecast, I’m not shoving my chips in on that just yet.
Thanks as always to the great and powerful Rolf for compiling this sort of data.
Your five-day forecast:
Tuesday
Mainly cloudy, periods of flurries
Daytime high: -16 C
Evening: flurries, low -30 C
Wednesday
Sunny
Daytime high: -20 C
Evening: some cloud, low -25 C
Thursday
Partly cloudy
Daytime high: -16 C
Evening: clear, low -28 C
Friday
New Year's Eve - Mainly sunny
Daytime high: -19 C
Evening: mainly clear, low -22 C
Saturday
New Year's Day - Partly cloudy
Daytime high: -7 C
Evening: some cloud, flurries, low -8 C
In weather pics today, thanks to Matthew for braving a chilly evening – great shot!
And a couple of sun dogs here from Paul in Conrich:
And as promised, the records info:
Weather summary
for Alberta
issued by Environment Canada
at 11:38 a.m. MST Monday 27 December 2021.
Discussion.
A cold, arctic airmass has settled into the province setting several
temperature records on Boxing day and December 27. Temperatures will
remain below normal through the week.
The following areas set a daily minimum temperature record on
December 27, 2021.
Airdrie Area
New record of -40.6
Old record of -36.1 set in 1968
Records in this area have been kept since 1881
Banff Area
New record of -37.2
Old record of -34.4 set in 1934
Records in this area have been kept since 1881
Bow Valley (Provincial Park) Area
New record of -40.4
Old record of -35.6 set in 1968
Records in this area have been kept since 1928
Cardston Area
New record of -36.4
Old record of -31.1 set in 1934
Records in this area have been kept since 1918
Claresholm Area
New record of -36.8
Old record of -31.1 set in 1968
Records in this area have been kept since 1951
Coronation Area
New record of -36.4
Old record of -36.1 set in 1968
Records in this area have been kept since 1912
Drumheller Area
New record of -37.8
Old record of -35.0 set in 1996
Records in this area have been kept since 1923
Edmonton International Airport
New record of -41.6
Old record of -38.0 set in 1992
Records in this area have been kept since 1959
Elk Island (National Park) Area
New record of -40.0
Old record of -35.5 set in 1996
Records in this area have been kept since 1966
Grande Prairie Area
New record of -44.4
Old record of -43.1 set in 1984
Records in this area have been kept since 1922
Jasper Area
New record of -39.5
Old record of -36.7 set in 1996
Records in this area have been kept since 1916
Nordegg Area
New record of -40.7
Old record of -39.4 set in 1968
Records in this area have been kept since 1915
Pincher Creek Area
New record of -35.9
Old record of -33.9 set in 1968
Records in this area have been kept since 1893
Sundre Area
New record of 40.9
Old record of -36.2 set in 1996
Records in this area have been kept since 1993
Waterton Park Area
New record of -37.2
Old record of -27.1 set in 1996
Records in this area have been kept since 1976
Note: The day has not ended and some values could still be exceeded
before the end of the day.
The following areas set a daily minimum temperature record on
December 26, 2021
Bow Valley (Provincial Park) Area
New record of -38.5
Record of -33.7 set in 2017
Records in this area have been kept since 1928
Hendrickson Creek Area
New record of -42.5
Old record of -35.8 set in 2017
Records in this area have been kept since 1995
High River Area
New record of -33.7
Old record of -33.4 set in 2017
Records in this area have been kept since 1913
Highvale Area
New record of -32.6
Old record of -31.2 set in 2017
Records in this area have been kept since 1977
Red Earth Creek Area
New record of -37.5
Old record of -36.9 set in 2017
Records in this area have been kept since 1994
Waterton Park Area
New record of -34.2
Old record of -33.2 set in 2017
Records in this area have been kept since 1976
Note: the temperature records reported here have been derived from a
selection of historical stations in each geographic area that were
active during the period of record.
Please note that this summary may contain preliminary or unofficial
information and does not constitute a complete or final report.
End/PASPC