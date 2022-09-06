A bumpy temperature trend for Calgary over the next few days

We will get above 25 C this coming Wednesday, and again on Sunday, possibly. Then, a long wait begins before we see it again.

This is not to say that we're immediately plunging to the negatives; but look at Friday's low temperature down below. We're going to be cooling off dramatically soon, compared to where we've been of late.

The coming wave is something of a preamble; a colossal ridge of high pressure is setting up directly atop us, causing a wave of cool air from the Northwest Territories to spill over us. This is why our conditions appear as they do; the majority of last week's rainfall projection has dried out in the wake of this ridge, though only a chance remains.

With changes in both pressure and temperature being the dominant forecast features, we'll have moments of warm, gusty conditions from the south, as with today; we'll have equally as many moments of chilly, gusty weather from the north, as tomorrow does in the afternoon.

Further to this, with summer winding down (sorry if that's a tough one to hear, but it's true), and our day lengths in Calgary nearly below 13 hours (also that), we have this report, as well:

Here is the last scheduled issue of the Prairies thunderstorm outlook for 2022. 🌩️🌩️#ABstorm pic.twitter.com/Qgh1R7BWeX — ECCC Weather Alberta (@ECCCWeatherAB) September 5, 2022

Enjoy the warmer days while you can, and enjoy breaking out that new sweater you picked up.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Tuesday

Sunny

Daytime high: 23 C

Evening: clear, low 13 C

Wednesday

Sunny

Daytime high: 27 C

Evening: some cloud, low 11 C

Thursday

Some cloud, chance of showers

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: overnight rain, low 7 C

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 15 C

Evening: some cloud, low 9 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: clear, low 8 C

Linda takes the pic of the day today, with this great image of cloud streets near Innisfail; these occur nearly parallel to the surface wind profile along a temperature inversion, where the rising and sinking motions of air in the boundary layer generate rolling lines of cloud.

Viewer Linda's cloud streets near Innisfail.

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six. You can also share on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.