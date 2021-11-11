A chance for flurries overnight in Calgary

CALGARY -

The forecast discussion for the day in Alberta is "No weather of note for today." This is pertinent to southern Alberta, with the northern and southeastern reaches dealing in mixed precipitation.

Today is the first in our walk through this ridge of high pressure. Wind aloft from the northwest will keep most of the cloud cleared away, but promises very little for warmth.

Tomorrow, a setup out of the west with a glut of precipitation on the BC side of the Rockies will push our temperatures into the double-digits once again, with a good shot for a chinook arch. The impulse driving this system toward us may also offer some light flurries overnight tonight – but, they won't last.

Beyond, we'll watch for a long ridge to form south of us. That will keep conditions fair through the weekend, with temperatures near normal.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST

Today:

Sunny

11 am: 0 C

Daytime high: 3 C

Evening: some cloud, a chance of flurries, low -6 C

Friday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: some cloud, low 1 C

Saturday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 7 C

Evening: some cloud, low -1 C

Sunday:

Mainly cloudy

Daytime high: 7 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 1 C

Monday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 5 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 0 C

Today’s photo of the day is from Karen, who attended the Nov. 9 evening service at the Field of Crosses.

