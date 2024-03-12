A chillier wind blows our way on Wednesday... and maybe brings a bit of wet with it

It will still be warm on Wednesday, but it won't feel quite as warm as it did on Tuesday.

Winds will gust up to 40 km/h out of the north (a chillier wind) on Wednesday, which will keep our daytime high a couple of degrees lower than it was on Tuesday.

Snow will continue in the mountains on Wednesday.

It will be unstable in the afternoon, leading to a chance of pop-up showers and mixed precipitation for areas east of the foothills – Calgary included.

If we get it, it will be brief.

A ridge of high pressure will build on Thursday and Friday, which will knock our highs into the double digits on Thursday and into the teens on Friday.