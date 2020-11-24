CALGARY -- I know I said just science components would be added on 'shorter article days', but let's do history today! You probably know about the Bermuda Triangle, but how about the Hess Triangle? Further details at the end of this article.

A stacked low is growing right now, which tomorrow will push a strong low across the Rockies well to our north. There's a slight chance for 1-2 cm of snow in Calgary, though most forecast models agree that we'll keep that to the north, especially thanks to today's offerings.

The strengthening low to our west means a strengthening upper ridge here – plenty of sun should be expected, and Calgary will also fall under the upper pattern of westerly and southwesterly wind that may form into a chinook arch. The warm and dry air from that will linger into the overnight period and may help hold that snow off.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Today:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: partial cloud, low -4 C

Wednesday:

Partly cloudy, chance for flurries

Daytime high: 2 C

Evening: clear, low -7 C

Thursday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: clear, low -1 C

Friday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 5 C

Evening: clear, low -1 C

Saturday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: clear, low -5 C

I love a good story of spite. So, back in the early 1900s, the City of New York wanted to upgrade its infrastructure, and designated a large stretch of land in the West Village for tear-down to accommodate their grand plans. Demolition began in 1912. The city government and a man named David Hess battled hard, but Hess eventually lost the battle and his five-story apartment building was torn down. However, a tiny corner of the plot was missed when his building was repossessed, and so the Hess family had this plaque installed, which is still at the corner of Seventh Avenue and Christopher Street.

In your face, authority.

Image credit: Flickr

Our photo of the day is from Ronald, who caught this incredible sunrise!

You can submit your weather photos here.