A couple days in the 30s possible for Calgary this week
Water, sunscreen, shade, time indoors… the usual.
Calgary is back under a heat warning as of 4:30 a.m., with temperatures now expected to rise above 29 C for the high and 14 C for the low during a few periods over the coming days.
In yesterday's article, I noted that this likely held until we were through the first week of September, and I maintain that stance, with some exceptions; we're keeping eyes on a weak cold frontal passage this coming Thursday as the primary reprieve from heat warning conditions, if temporarily. After that passes with little change in our forecast conditions, we're right back to the heat-warned temperatures.
This cold front will affect parts of central and northern Alberta. The primary impact locally will be wind; gusts up to 40 km/h are likely, with a chance we swing for the 50s.
YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST
Tuesday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 28 C
- Evening: clear, low 16 C
Wednesday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 30 C
- Evening: clear, low 15 C
Thursday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 24 C
- Evening: clear, low 12 C
Friday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 28 C
- Evening: clear, low 14 C
Saturday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 30 C
- Evening: clear, low 15 C
In keeping with the steady theme of stormy pics from the past week, Russ sent this one:
Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six! You can also share on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.
