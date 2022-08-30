A couple days in the 30s possible for Calgary this week

Photo of lightning atop Deerfoot Meadows in Calgary courtesy viewer Russ. Photo of lightning atop Deerfoot Meadows in Calgary courtesy viewer Russ.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | 25 years after Diana's death, has the public accepted Camilla?

It's been 25 years since Diana, Princess of Wales died alongside Dodi Fayed and Henri Paul in a high-speed car crash in Paris. In the aftermath of Diana’s death, the prospect of Charles ascending to the throne with Camilla by his side was nothing but a pipe dream. But now? Has the public really accepted Camilla? Royal commentator Afua Hagan weighs in.

On Mexico's Caribbean coast, mountains of seaweed grow

Decomposing sargassum is piling up on beaches in Mexican towns like Playa del Carmen, Tulum, and Xcalak. Scientists say it can be dangerous to workers with respiratory problems as they rake up the seaweed maskless in the scorching heat.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

  • Repairs to Langford 'fish ladder' underway after severe winter storms

    Repair work is underway for the Millstream Creek "fish ladder" in Langford, B.C., that was damaged by the storms caused by atmospheric rivers in November. The heavy rains that caused severe damage across the province last year washed out large rocks in the spillway, blocking parts of the fish ladder.

    The Millstream Creek "fish ladder" in Langford, B.C., is pictured. (CTV News)

  • 'Labour-intensive': Nanaimo firefighters douse 7 brushfires in 1 day

    Firefighters in Nanaimo, B.C., were kept busy Sunday putting out seven brush fires within a 12-hour period. It all started around 4:30 a.m. with a brush fire off Robin Hood Road, and ended with one around 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of Boxwood Road and Tulsa Road. The largest and most challenging brushfire happened around 10:30 a.m. on the Northfield bluffs between Sun Valley Drive and the Nanaimo Parkway.

  • 7-hour standoff in Victoria ends peacefully: VicPD

    Victoria police say a lengthy standoff that took place just outside the downtown core ended peacefully in the early hours of Monday morning. The incident began around 6:15 p.m. Sunday when police were called to the intersection of Pandora Avenue and Vancouver Street. Police were told that a person was holding a knife, stabbing the ground, and making concerning comments to people walking by.

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina