A couple of cold mornings, flurries on the way for Calgary

Aloft, our wind is pressed out of the north, pinched by a polar low over Nunavut and a ridge that accelerates southward from Alaska. The next couple of days will yield downright cold temperatures, alongside wind chills in the mid to high minus twenties. Cooler weather such as this can also promote and drive in flurries, with scattered potential throughout the day today, and a better chance tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Roads to the east remain in terrible shape after strong wind blew a layer of snow everywhere; 511 Alberta holds to a "travel not recommended" state for many major area highways.

Travel not recommended advisories remain in effect this morning for eastern Alberta, including: Smoky Lake; Two Hills; Dewberry; Vegreville; Vermilion; Czar; Castor; Consort; Hanna; Oyen; and Drumheller. Road crews are working to improve conditions. (7:15am) #ABRoads #ABStorm pic.twitter.com/5pLUtQEVXu — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) March 8, 2022

Eventually, that high pressure ridge will overtake the polar low, and conditions across the board will improve; Friday’s forecast is a little up in the air at this point – absolutely no pun intended – because we are setting into some westerly flow aloft. For now, I'm holding to the optimistic standpoint. The day will be uptrending, regardless, closing on an exceptionally warm Saturday.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Today

Scattered flurries, mainly cloudy

Daytime high: -7 C

Evening: scattered flurries, low -18 C

Wednesday

Early cloud, aft. sun

Daytime high: -8 C

Evening: clear, low -18 C

Thursday

Partly cloudy, afternoon flurries

Daytime high: -3 C

Evening: flurries, low -12 C

Friday

Partly

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: some cloud, low 2 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 9 C

Evening: some cloud, low -4 C

Bev sent us this, keeping the snowman party going! We are always on the hunt for more pics if your snow creations… this here is Peter with his.

