A decade later, Calgarians' memories of the 2013 flood remain close to the surface

In June 2013, when the city warned Bowness residents a flood was coming, Brenda Ferris initially thought her house would be spared any damage.

"I said, 'Well, it's fine. We're fine. Like, the river's high, it's coming up but we're, you know, we're fine,'" said Ferris.

Ferris lives on Bow Crescent but her home is not one backing onto the river.

A few hours later, friends convinced her she should leave, "Just in case."

"I decided I'll go up to my mom's about seven o'clock. I put my X on my door, grabbed my dog and my two little bags and went up to mom's and then started watching it on TV," said Ferris.

"My neighbour said about two or three o'clock, it had come onto Bow Crescent."

At daybreak, Ferris went to the ridge on the north side of the Bow River overlooking Bow Crescent for a better look.

"There was water high in their backyards, but it looked fine. (I) didn't think anything of it," said Ferris.

"And then a neighbour said, 'Mary's Corner Store is gone.' I remember thinking, 'I live beside Mary's Corner Store.'"

Ferris then drove to Red Deer, the closest place she could find with a sump pump still available.

"Got the last one (at) Home Depot in Red Deer, drove home, got here about four o'clock and went down into my basement and went, 'Holy mackerel!'" said Ferris.

Ferris's basement was flooded chest-deep.

Like so many people, she kept valuable items and heirlooms in storage downstairs.

"One thing that really hurt was losing my books because many of them were older and not in print anymore," said Ferris.

"Losing my pictures was a tough one, some of my photographs and my slides and so on, and having my stuff my grandmother made -- the linens, pillowcases and stuff -- that hurt."

Brenda Ferris initially thought her house would be spared any damage.

Insurance paid to repair the physical damage but over the next few years, Ferris discovered the flood had left emotional scars as well.

"It affected me for quite some time. And it was hard to acknowledge that it affected us. Kind of like we had trauma. And there was a number of people that had trauma," said Ferris.

"I would wake up and it felt like I was underwater. And I was looking up through the water. That happened quite often, the first couple of years."

The mechanism of the flood played out differently for residents in Sunnyside.

Sue Ashton lives on Fifth Street N.W.

For Ashton and her neighbours, the flood water did not come down the street from the river, it came up from underground.

"We didn't get overland flooding, because the downtown got all of that water. It was our storm sewer that was overwhelmed," said Ashton.

"We did not, for the most part, have water going through our windows. And if we did, it was secondary to the stormwater backup."

For Sue Ashton and her neighbours, the flood water came up from underground.

Water started pouring out of the storm sewers on the street and shortly after, up from the basement drains in houses.

"My neighbours across the alley, they had water up to the joists. I started pumping when I had about two and a half feet of water," said Ferris.

"I think everybody was just walking around in disbelief. It felt like it wasn't really even happening to us. But it was. It definitely was."

Like Ferris, Ashton says memories of the rising flood waters hounded her for years.

"It's not an easy feeling to get over. I think that those first few years were the toughest. Every time the rain came, (you are worrying), 'Are all my troughs clean or my downspouts down?' You're going and looking in those corners of your basement where the water first appeared, asking yourself, 'Is it coming in again?' said Ashton.

Now, a full decade after the flood, both Ashton and Ferris say their most powerful memories are good ones.

Those are memories of friends and neighbours coming together, and others from all across southern Alberta arriving to pump, scrape and shovel their communities out of a disaster.

"I remember that first afternoon, a big red truck pulled up with some young, I want to say early 20-year-old males in it, and they said, 'Hey, we're from Red Deer. We wanted to help.' And they pulled out I think three flats of water," said Ashton.

"After that, we started getting donations from everywhere, and there was food coming in and there were mops and brooms and shovels and, you know, cleaning supplies, and people just showing up to help."

On Bow Crescent, oil companies sent giant vacuum trucks.

Teams of workers descended on the area, helping pull out carpets and drywall in an effort to prevent mould.

Ferris was left speechless.

"We had these people showing up and we're just sitting on the front porch the next day in this mess and they're coming by and saying, you know, 'Do you need help? What can we do for you?' It was amazing," said Ferris.

Ferris says while some people have moved off her street after the flood, those who remain are closer than the pre-flood times.

"I live in such a good, caring community," said Ferris.

"Nowhere else do I want to go, because of where I live and the neighbours that I have."

Over in Sunnyside, Ashton agrees, saying as the painful memories have mostly passed, what she sees now is a community with a stronger bond.

"We are a tight community as a result of that flood. I think we always were, but that made it even better."