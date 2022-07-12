'A disappointing day': Calgary Flames' Johnny Gaudreau to test open market

Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau has made the decision to test free agency.

Flames GM Brad Treliving made the announcement on Tuesday evening.

"It's a disappointing day to say the very least," he said.

"I can assure our fans that we have done everything possible to keep John in Calgary ... I want to wish him and his family the very, very best. He gave us eight great years here."

Gaudreau's decision means the 28-year-old can return to the team, but will not be able to sign an eight-year contract with the Flames after the midnight deadline passes on Tuesday night.

Gaudreau set career highs in the 2021-22 season, with 40 goals, 75 assists and 115 points and finished fourth in Hart Trophy voting as the league's most valuable player.

He’s played 602 career games, all with the Flames (210 goals, 399 assists) and had 609 points.

Gaudreau is coming off a six-year, $40.5 million contract and was originally selected by the Flames in the fourth round (104th overall) in the 2011 NHL Draft.

#Flames GM Brad Treliving is speaking with the media this evening regarding Johnny Gaudreau's status:



