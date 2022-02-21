After experiencing an average high of nearly 3.5 C, February's averages aim to balance back toward the freezing mark through this week.

We'll be experiencing a wicked chill, thanks to a large band of cold air following our cold front from the other day. In northern Alberta, wind chill values range as cool as the -50 margin. Here in Calgary, wind chills will be consistent in the high -20s and low -30s. The jet stream is well out over the Pacific, diving south and cradling California as we cope with a steady low breezing northern air from a position in the Hudson Bay.

Because of this arctic air, we can expect trace flurries over the next couple of days –paltry sums, compared to the seven to 10 centimetres that ended up falling from the band Saturday evening and into Sunday.

High temperatures will begin improving Wednesday, though the process will be gradual. West wind isn't a feature in our forecast until Friday, when we start to see above-normal temperatures again.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST

Today

Scattered flurries, mainly cloudy

Daytime high: -17 C

Evening: some cloud, low -26 C

Tuesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -18 C

Evening: snow, low -31 C

Wednesday

Building cloud

Daytime high: -11 C

Evening: some cloud, low -16 C

Thursday

Flurries

Daytime high: -8 C

Evening: some cloud, low -14 C

Friday

Sunny

Daytime high: 2 C

Evening: clear, low -5 C

Treena in Brooks sent in this shot of her dog, Tiggy, enjoying the snow!

You can submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over.