'A good, friendly place': Lethbridge legion membership on the rise

Legions across Canada are sure to be busy on Remembrance Day, but the Royal Canadian Legion General Stewart Branch in Lethbridge is getting increasingly busy year-round.

Unlike many other branches, Lethbridge’s membership is on the rise.

“Southern Alberta has always been super,” said Paul Brundige, president of the Lethbridge legion.

“They've been a fantastic group of people. We have a great population here that has always supported our legion. And the poppy donation and the poppy campaign.”

But it’s not just veterans and seniors who are signing up.

According to the legion, it’s seeing an influx of younger people becoming members, which has been one of the biggest drivers behind the growth.

Brundige believes the reputation of the legion is changing.

“It's good that we're getting a lot of younger people coming in now too. I think the stigma of being an old place for old army guys to get around and tell old war stories is kind of leaving now,” he said.

While the Lethbridge legion is growing, the same can't be said for others.

Many branches across the country have seen membership and support dry up, causing several to close down.

“There have been a number of branches who, because of advancing age, sickness, people moving, they've found it necessary to close the doors,” said Wayne King, service officer for the Lethbridge legion.

“There's just not enough volunteers to keep the program going. But we've been very fortunate here in Lethbridge.”

While the national picture is murky, the future seems bright in Lethbridge.

Members say it's important to have a place to honour veterans and enjoy a sense of community.

They're also inviting anyone interested to join.

“It's just a good, friendly place to come and enjoy with other adults, do things, enjoy life, talk about veterans, talk about what happens and all the good things the legions are doing,” Legion member Barrie Lewis said.