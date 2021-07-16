CALGARY -- The parents of a man stabbed to death in Calgary last summer made an emotional appeal Friday for anyone with information to come forward.

Speaking from their home in Halifax, N.S., Steven and Tammy Taylor, whose 34-year-old son Anthony Taylor was killed in August 2020, talked about the heartache and grief they feel not knowing who is responsible for his death.

"We're just looking for the right witness to come forward to be truthful with the investigation," said Steven.

"That's what we're asking. It's been 11 months and three days since this happened. It doesn't get any easier. Unless a parent has gone through this, they don't know the grief you feel every day and the piece that is missing from you, every day."

Tammy said it feels like "a nightmare you feel you can never wake up from."

Police were called to the 5500 block of Second Street S.W. — a residential area within Manchester Industrial — shortly before 3 a.m. on Aug. 13, 2020, following reports of an assault.

Officers located a severely injured man between two parked vehicles and he was pronounced dead on scene. A trail of blood stretched for several blocks along Macleod Trail.

A suspect was arrested the next morning at the Foothills Medical Centre but he was later released without charge.

Anthony left behind five children, between the ages of three and 15 years old.

"They struggle, the older ones do," said Steven. "The younger ones are too young to understand what's going on although when they see a picture of their father, they know who it is. It's just heartbreaking."

At the time, police said the home officers initially responded to had been the subject of numerous complaints tied to drug activity in the area.

"We know in Calgary, (his past) wasn't very good, but that's a side people in Calgary see, the side they don't see is how much of a father he was to his children here in Nova Scotia in the three-and-a-half years he was here before he left to go visit Calgary."

Anthony was in Calgary to bring his daughter back to the Maritimes, said Steven.

"Our side of the story is how good of a father he was, how good a big brother he was to his two younger brothers, to his nephew and what a great uncle he was," he said.

"He was a good son and we loved him very much."

Anyone with information about the fatal attack is asked to contact the CPS homicide tip line at 403-482-8877 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.