'A good start': Alberta applauds bail system changes targeting repeat and violent offenders

Samuel Haile's family knows bail reform can't bring him back, but they hope his death does bring some change.

The 24-year-old was gunned down on Christmas Day in Forest Lawn.

Police believe the offender was out on bail at the time, fresh off armed robbery charges.

To make matters worse, the accused is walking free again after having skipped a Moose Jaw court date earlier this month.

"The whole family is shocked," Haile's aunt Selemawit Ghide told CTV News through a translator. "He was out on bail, and now he is free. So if they arrest him, we might get a little relief."

Canada-wide warrants have been issued for Yosief Hagos, who was last seen in Red Deer.

It's unknown if the incident that resulted in Haile’s death was targeted.

But while a fatal shooting allegedly involving a person on the run sounds like a movie, it's not all that unique.

The province says numbers from last year show 28 per cent of Albertans out on bail are taken back into custody for violating their conditions or incurring new charges.

That's the impetus behind a new push to change parts of Canada's legal system.

PROVINCIAL LOBBYING

Justice Minister Tyler Shandro was Alberta's representative in Ottawa this week as every province and territory pushes the federal government to "fix" its bail system.

After an emergency meeting on Friday, Shandro told CTV News the conversations were positive.

"It was a good start," he said. "I'm pleased to see the commitment today that the federal government is willing to consider amendments to the Criminal Code when it comes to these violent offenders."

Federal Justice Minister David Lametti said the government will make it more difficult for some offenders to get out of jail while they wait for their trial. The reform will focus on those who are repeat offenders and those facing weapons charges.

The legislation will likely be tabled in the upcoming season.

"Everyone should be presumed innocent until proven guilty, but there are some repeat offenders where we just need pre-trial custody," Shandro said. "Obviously, we in Alberta were asking for more.

"But Minister Lametti has asked me to submit further changes that we might be able to have them consider and I'm going to take him up on that."