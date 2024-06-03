CALGARY
Calgary

    • A gusty Tuesday should give way to a calmer Wednesday, and a more stable rest of the week

    Share

    Showers and non-severe thunderstorms are possible in Calgary and southern Alberta – even for much of the overnight hours.

    It will start to clear out around 2 a.m.

    But the gusty winds will stick around through Tuesday.

    The winds will calm down for Wednesday as a ridge of high pressure will build in.

    This will promote sinking air and stable weather for the rest of the week.

    That means lots of sun and heat.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News