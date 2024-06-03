A gusty Tuesday should give way to a calmer Wednesday, and a more stable rest of the week
Showers and non-severe thunderstorms are possible in Calgary and southern Alberta – even for much of the overnight hours.
It will start to clear out around 2 a.m.
But the gusty winds will stick around through Tuesday.
The winds will calm down for Wednesday as a ridge of high pressure will build in.
This will promote sinking air and stable weather for the rest of the week.
That means lots of sun and heat.
