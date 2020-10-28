CALGARY -- What a morning. Showers began in the early overnight, but transitioned to snow showers when our temperatures fell far enough to accommodate them. That's where we are as of this writing (in the 6 o'clock hour); ongoing flurries.

While we're expecting 3-5 cm of snow, we cannot anticipate that total on the ground. In fact, the snow we've experienced in the past couple of hours didn't amount to enough for us to break a record:

��Streak over. After 12 consecutive October days with ≥1cm snow depth in #Calgary, there was only a trace of snow on the ground today. We tied the all time record before the run ended. #YycWx pic.twitter.com/ZNvQLawHid — Calgary Weather Records��(@YYC_Weather) October 28, 2020

Thanks to @YYC_Weather on Twitter for these compilations.

Once we're out of the dreary morning, we enter a marginally-less-dreary afternoon, where cloud cover will be persistent and only fade out briefly before the sun sets.

Our days-out forecast has been rather interesting – I've been closely monitoring Saturday throughout the week, crossing fingers that trick-or-treaters won't need to bury themselves in a winter outfit underneath their costumes. Temperatures are not being nearly as kind now as they were Monday, with a significant drop from 8 C down to the new anticipated high of 2 C. The consistency there has come with conditions. It will be sunny. It might be ideal weather to get out and about closer to 4 or 5 o'clock, as the warmth from sunlight may offset the cooler temp.

We're warming up after that. Significantly, according to some sources! I'm taking a more moderate approach on the long-range forecast and placing it within a couple degrees of Sunday's high.

Here’s the five-day forecast:

Today:

Morning snow showers, then mainly cloudy

Daytime high: 3 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low 0 C

Tomorrow:

Mainly cloudy, remote chance for aft. flurries

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: some cloud, low 1 C

Friday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 10 C

Evening: clear, low -4 C

Saturday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 2 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -1 C

Sunday:

An extra hour of sleep! Sunny

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: clear, low 5 C

Lori sent in this awesome photo and wasn't quite sure what she was seeing. These are called Kelvin-Helmholtz waves, where a difference in the velocity of the atmosphere causes these amazing cloud curls!

