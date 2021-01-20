CALGARY -- A large clipper peppered snow by Edmonton, propped gusts into the 100 km/h range (creating seldom-seen snow squall warnings, which our Edmonton counterpart Josh Classen cannot recall seeing) and toppled trucks, trees, and power lines across parts of Alberta.

The local impact was… less eventful. Our gusts and resultant temperatures did exceed expectations (74 km/h and 9.4 C, respectively), but westerly origins didn't translate to added instability.

As that low's passage pushes further east, it aligns us with a pocket of northerly air, which originates from the Beaufort Sea. If you're wondering where that is, here's an image.

That's some frosty air. It gradually brings our temperatures down into double-digit negatives. At this time, I don't see us dropping beneath -20 C. We'll take that small win as it comes.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Today:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: some cloud, low -9 C

Thursday:

Partly cloudy, chance of flurries

Daytime high: -3 C

Evening: a wee spot of cloud, low -12 C

Friday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -5 C

Evening: some cloud, low -13 C

Saturday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -6 C

Evening: some cloud, low -11 C

Sunday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -11 C

Evening: some cloud, low -16 C

Time for some photos!

Lois and Mike both captured Tuesday's magnificent sunrise:

…and we had quite a few birders out and about yesterday, too – here's one from Cheryl of a blue jay!

You can submit your weather photos here, or email me here! Kevin Stanfield