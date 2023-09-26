'A little bit disconcerting': Alberta scores poorly in poverty report

LETHBRIDGE -

Food Banks Canada's inaugural Poverty Report Card gave much of the country a failing grade.

Alberta only managed a D grade, slightly below the national D+ average.

Danielle McIntyre, executive director of the Lethbridge Interfaith Food Bank Society, was disappointed but not surprised.

"Well, it's not good to see failing grades across the country and then our province kind of being at the bottom of the barrel is a little bit disconcerting," McIntyre said.

Twenty per cent of Albertans are food insecure and 49 per cent feel worse off than last year.

That's pushed more people toward accessing food banks, following a trend over the past few years.

Between 2019 and 2022, food bank usage in Alberta increased by 73 per cent.

"We've seen a steady increase of use of the food banks over the past few years. Even month by month now, we're seeing that rise more and more. So to have that outcome is a little bit discouraging," said Mac Nichol, executive director of the Lethbridge Food Bank.

It isn't just food banks seeing an increase in demand.

The United Way, which helps to operate Alberta 211, says it's receiving more calls from people trying to find additional support.

"We see a lot of calls geared around housing, social supports (and) when the food banks are closed, what do people do? So it's really troublesome to see those numbers increasing," said Jaci Zalesak, executive director of the United Way of Lethbridge and South Western Alberta.

The Government of Alberta says it's working to address the rising cost of living.

However, the minister of seniors, community and social services says the report doesn't tell the whole story.

"This report does not include any of Alberta's affordability measures including the $600 affordability payments, over $26 million in food bank funding over the last few years, and the highest AISH benefit in the country at $1,787. We are leading the country with supports for Albertans," Jason Nixon said in a statement.

But those on the front line say more needs to be done to address food insecurity in Alberta.

McIntyre is hoping this report will serve as a wake-up call.

"We haven't had a poverty reduction strategy in over a decade here in Alberta, so we're hoping for a real plan with real objectives and measurable goals," she said.

The full Poverty Report Card can be viewed on the Food Banks Canada website.