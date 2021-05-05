CALGARY -- We're into a ridge of high pressure today and tomorrow, setting along with high pressure conditions; we're clear today, and our wind is light today.

There's plenty of moisture trapped in the ground, and that sunlight will evaporate that surface moisture today. This is a cooling factor that somewhat limits our warmth. All told, it will be a "nice" day today.

Tomorrow will also yield warmth for us. It's expected to be the finest of the week for heat-seekers! The warm conditions will be due to this high-pressure ridge sidling along and opening us to southwesterly warmth (gusts around 40 km/h should be expected). You may also notice the cloud line looking greyer off the Rockies tomorrow. That's not a coincidence.

Pacific moisture is setting up in the trough following that ridge along, which will drive showers for portions of Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The Rockies will squeegee most of that moisture, but we're still looking at scattered portions of rain, not dissimilar to what Calgary received yesterday. We'll have periods of forlorn cloud interspersed with moments of driving rain, and everything in between.

Your five-day forecast:

Today:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 13 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 4 C

Thursday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 19 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low 8 C

Friday:

Partly cloudy, rain

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: showers, low 4 C

Saturday:

Mainly cloudy, rain

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: clearing showers, low 2 C

Sunday:

Increasing cloud leads to… you guessed it. Rain.

Daytime high: 14 C

Evening: showers, low 3 C

Here are our photos for the day:

Keith caught one of yesterday's storms from a distance:

In Kananaskis, Sharon found this event a little closer in…

…and then Bruce took this shot at Glenmore Park. I don’t know if this was from yesterday or the day before, based on when it was sent. I don’t really care. It’s a beautiful photo.

Enjoy your day, everyone!

