A mild weekend for Calgary, then another drop to the negatives

Snow will wrap up this morning to lead us into a cloudier Friday; scattered flurries may persist off-and-on for a chunk of the day, too. We're watching a change in pressure deliver wind out of the north, with gusts expected in the 30-40 km/h range. It'll stay below seasonal.

Saturday and Sunday, that ridge arrives. We have temperatures near normal to contend with, and it'll feel quite lovely. Some models are showing a shortwave spiking late in the evening Saturday, which would deliver another spurt of snow. This event will wrap before sunrise Sunday.

Then, we get to Monday. Previous projections kept this one in a proper toasty place, with west wind popping it to 8 C – while that is now less likely, a warmer day is still on tap. However, a blast of winter will end the day, now, so the window to reach that high Monday is now limited by a new precipitation event, which will start with a burst of rain before converting to snow.

Roads could be a right mess if this occurs and Tuesday's high may leave something to be desired for many.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Today

Cloudy, a.m. flurries

Daytime high: -5 C

Evening: some cloud, scattered flurry risk, low -12 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: scattered flurries, low -7 C

Sunday

Clearing

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: clear, low -3 C

Monday

Sunny, late-day showers, snowfall

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: snow, low -1 C

Tuesday

Morning flurries

Daytime high: -7 C

Evening: some cloud, low -13 C

Ray sent along this incredible photo of the frost for our pic of the day:

