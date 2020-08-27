Advertisement
A new car-sharing program on Calgary streets?
Quebec-based car share company Communauto is expected to announce its expansion into Calgary (file)
CALGARY -- The City of Calgary is set to announce the return of a car-sharing program on the roads.
Calgary has been without a communal car operation since car2go pulled out its free-floating service in October 2019, simultaneously with several other North American cities.
The announcement will be made in the Eau Claire neighbourhood with the president and founder of Communauto, a Quebec-based company that offers car-sharing, in attendance.
Ward 8 Councillor Evan Woolley and the senior transportation engineer for the city will also be on hand.
All speakers are expected to address questions about delivering a car-sharing program amid a pandemic.
Officials with car2go told CTV News that its membership grew over its seven years to 143,118 members with a fleet of 600 smart cars and Mercedes-Benz vehicles.
