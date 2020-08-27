CALGARY -- The City of Calgary is set to announce the return of a car-sharing program on the roads.

Calgary has been without a communal car operation since car2go pulled out its free-floating service in October 2019, simultaneously with several other North American cities.

The announcement will be made in the Eau Claire neighbourhood with the president and founder of Communauto, a Quebec-based company that offers car-sharing, in attendance.

Ward 8 Councillor Evan Woolley and the senior transportation engineer for the city will also be on hand.

All speakers are expected to address questions about delivering a car-sharing program amid a pandemic.

Officials with car2go told CTV News that its membership grew over its seven years to 143,118 members with a fleet of 600 smart cars and Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.