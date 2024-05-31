CALGARY
Calgary

    • A pleasant weekend to cap off this gusty week

    We've got a nice weekend ahead!

    Saturday will start out sunny, with clouds increasing in the afternoon.

    The temperature will be warmer and the winds will be calmer.

    Sunday will be similar to Saturday, but there may be a few extra sunshine hours.

    Just a small chance of late-day isolated showers.

    We dip on Monday with a cloudy, rainy, windy day, but after that, a stable weather pattern builds in, which will give us lots of sun for much of next week and temperatures will be able to climb into the 20s

