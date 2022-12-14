‘A reprieve is always nice’: Lethbridge drivers benefitting from lower gas prices

Gas prices in Lethbridge have been dropping lately, giving drivers a break at the pumps.

It's something that Michael Arend with 94 Cabs is enjoying.

"A reprieve is always nice," he said. "This is a busier time of year for us."

Arend says after several years of COVID-19 restrictions, Christmas party season is again in full swing.

With that, the demand for rides has also increased.

"There is a sigh of relief as (we) are driving more," Arend said.

"Idle time is a little higher, so (drivers are) burning a little bit more fuel with that. Those -20 C cold days, you don't shut the car off."

Arend says his company buys between 50,000 to 60,000 litres of fuel each year, and the higher costs have an impact on drivers' bottom lines.

However, over the past week, fuel prices in the city have dropped nearly 15 cents.

"We’re seeing the prices drop due to global demand, folks are bracing for a recession," said Kelly Klimchuk, district sales manager with Gas King in Lethbridge.

Although prices have begun to lower, they aren’t expected to remain there.

"Very rarely are our gas prices static," said GasBuddy.com spokesperson Patrick De Haan. "They change on a daily basis. So for now, price decreases will continue. We could see a little bit of an increase at the end of the year before a small decrease."

Right now, fuel prices in Lethbridge vary from $1.19 a litre to $1.55 a litre.

"Stations have wider latitude to set prices as the wholesale prices come down, so it's basically up to them how quickly they pass along the lower prices," De Haan said.

However, Klimchuk says the reprieve at the pumps won't last long.

"There are indicators showing us that the price relief is going to be short lived so we do encourage you to get out there and fuel up."

As for diesel prices, De Haan says those prices are expected to drop in the next few weeks, but will remain fairly high.