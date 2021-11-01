A return to double-digits in Calgary

CALGARY -

What a wild forecast we're in for this week! After today, Washington and Oregon agree to stop hogging all the warmth. Our jet stream is going to tilt Pacific air back toward our region, generating plenty of B.C. precipitation and opening us to much warmer conditions.

"How warm" we get is still up in the air (pun very much intended), but with west wind piling off the Rockies, that Friday-into-Saturday snow that stuck around has been given the walking papers. Calgary's current seasonal normal is 7 C, and while we're starting the month off on a cooler foot today — thanks to a few days of chilly weather sticking locally — the remainder of the week is in warm shape.

Last week, the expectations involved the jet lingering south of us a little while longer and, even today, a few models still cling to that belief. It's highly unlikely this materializes.

The month of October brought in a few peaks and valleys, coincident with weekends and weekdays for quite a bit of it! Wind was a major factor in the well-above-seasonal high temperatures we experienced.

Daily high temperatures in Calgary in October 2021

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST

Today:

Sunny, gusts in the 30s from the SE

Daytime high: 2 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -8 C

Tuesday:

Mainly sunny, gusts in the 30s from the W

Daytime high: 12 C

Evening: snow showers tapering, then clearing, low -4 C

Wednesday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: clear, low -7 C

Thursday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 14 C

Evening: some cloud, low 3 C

Friday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: some cloud, low 2 C

Time for our pics of the day:

Dianne in Champion, Alta., took a shot Saturday morning:

Meanwhile, Joe checked out Morant's Curve on Saturday, and took this photo:

You can submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over!