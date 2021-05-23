CALGARY -- As health officials report 70 cases of COVID-19 connected to a development project to build Calgary's Cancer Centre, both the company and union say they are following government guidelines to keep workers safe.

On Friday, Alberta Health reported 17 active cases of COVID-19 linked to the site, as well as 53 people who have already recovered from symptoms. It's the latest development in the outbreak, which was first declared by the province on May 14.

The Christian Labour Association of Canada (CLAC), the union responsible for workers at the site, responded to CTV News' requests for comment, saying they were aware of the situation regarding the outbreak.

"At this time, there are two companies with a mix of different trades working on site whose employees are represented by CLAC," the union wrote in a statement.

"We remain in regular contact with members working on the site and are working with employers to ensure that any specific concerns are addressed and in general, that there is a safe environment to allow people to continue to come to work."

It adds it has confidence in PCL, the general contractor and company in charge of the project, and Alberta Health Services to maintain safety and reduce the risk of infection.

PCL, meanwhile, says it is following all health guidelines set out by the provincial government.

"On all our PCL jobsites we continue following government guidelines for screening, personal hygiene, personal protective equipment, social distancing and cleaning practices to reduce the possibility of transmission," officials wrote in an email.

The company has referred all further inquiries about the situation to the province.

Information about COVID-19 outbreaks at other locations in Alberta can be found on the government's website.

Construction of the Calgary Cancer Centre is ongoing and is on schedule to be completed at the end of 2022.