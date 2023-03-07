A snowy end to the week in Calgary

We're still hanging out underneath a colossal trough – for scope comparison, here's a look at GFS model temperatures near the high point today (temperatures in Fahrenheit):

North America GFS model temperatures for March 7.

Every forecast model at my disposal from yesterday said and did the same darned thing – heavy, heavy cloud, little to no presence of flurries.

Anyways, looking at flurry potential for the next couple of days, all the same – a lesser chance today than what tomorrow offers, but still, it's present. The Wednesday flurry band is now looking at one to three centimetres, total, while the Thursday potential has fallen off. It's Friday to keep an eye on, now, where the previous five centimetre expectation has started to leap off the page. Now, five to ten centimetres of snow is likely, and there's some potential attached for snowfall warnings, especially to our west.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Tuesday

Partly cloudy, chance of flurries

Daytime high: -8 C

Evening: flurries, low -13 C

Wednesday

Cloudy, flurries

Daytime high: -10 C

Evening: flurries, low -14 C

Thursday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -9 C

Evening: partly cloudy, low -15 C

Friday

Snow

Daytime high: -9 C

Evening: snow, low -11 C

Saturday

Morning flurries, partly cloudy

Daytime high: -7 C

Evening: some cloud, low -14 C

Tanis caught some stunning optics from the ice crystals in our upper atmosphere as part of this halo:

A halo captured by viewer Tanis.

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six! You can also share on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.