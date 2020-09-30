CALGARY -- Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings will soon to be delivered to Calgary families in need.

Hope Mission is once again preparing the annual dinner, with 60 turkeys being roasted, which will be used to make an estimated 340 meals.

Normally, the dinner is served buffet-style, but that had to be modified due to the ongoing pandemic.

“We have never done food hampers or food delivery, but with COVID, we had to switch it up,” said Kelly Row, community engagement lead with Hope Mission.

“Now during the special holiday meals, we want to give them a little treat, a full prepared dinner for their family.”

Families who will receive the meals are very grateful, says Row.

“We know this is a special time of the year and we want people to feel good over the holidays and thankful and have their bellies and hearts full as well," he said.

Up to 20 volunteers are helping prepare the meals over the next three days.