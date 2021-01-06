CALGARY -- The forecast brings in exactly what you expect with southwesterly wind aloft, then transitions within the bounds of expectation for what we don't deal with from wind above.

That is to say, we'll be out of the woods from polar wind for a while, and our temperature and conditions reflect that. Aside from wind, "benign" is perhaps the most apt descriptor of coming conditions. Once again, the Rockies do their part to filter away all precipitation from our area, providing at best a weak few centimetres of snow in the mountain parks in the coming days.

Chinook wind overtakes us today and provides a well-above-seasonal start, though the pressure-sensitive might not find it as pleasant as the rest of us. The wind in the Calgary area isn't slated to be all that dramatic, but it will still supplement our temperature well.

The thaw-freeze cycle is the biggest concern we'll face, especially on those minor roadways – you may have already noticed your neighbourhood sidewalks have a fresh layer of ice on them. Daytime heating melts it, overnight cooling freezes it again. We're right back to it this week.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Today:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 5 C

Evening: some cloud, low -4 C

Tomorrow:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -7 C

Friday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -1 C

Evening: partly cloudy, low -3 C

Saturday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -7 C

Sunday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: some cloud, low -1 C

Our first photo is from Leslie in Red Deer!

…and our second isn’t quite a weather photo, but when Laurellea snaps snowy owls duking it out for territory in Brooks, my hands are pretty much tied into using it!

Thanks, as always, for sending those along! You can submit your weather photos here, or email me here! Kevin Stanfield