Ahead of the October 17 legalization, the University of Lethbridge and Lethbridge College have unveiled their policies on cannabis use on campus and the post-secondary institutions have adopted differing approaches.

The University of Lethbridge will permit cannabis use in specified areas while Lethbridge College will remain cannabis-free.

Dr. Samantha Lenci, Lethbridge College’s academic vice-president, says the institution’s stance reflects the nature of its programs.

“We have early childhood. We have child and youth care here. We have automotives. We have heavy equipment,” listed Lenci. “For us, our programming and the health and safety of our students and faculty and staff that all went into the decision that we’ve announced.”

According to Lethbridge College’s cannabis policy, ‘cannabis products or related accessories will be allowed on campus but must be stowed in sealed, scent-proof containers’ and ‘cannabis plants may not be grown on campus’.

“We’re currently developing a policy around what a healthy campus looks like both physically and psychologically,” said Lenci. “We want to create a campus that allows people to grow and learn.”

The punishment for using cannabis on the Lethbridge College campus will fall in line with current employee and student policies. The school’s policy also prohibits the consumption of medical cannabis on campus but alternate options will be considered on a case-by-case basis after a concern is raised by an individual.

The University of Lethbridge has designated five outdoor locations, which will be signed, as acceptable for cannabis use and temporary sites will be considered by the chief safety officer.

Students who live on campus and their guests will be permitted to use edibles in their residence or in licensed residence game rooms as long as there are no minors present.

