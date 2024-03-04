CALGARY
Calgary

    • A two-week stretch of temperatures above freezing lies ahead

    The warming trend starts Tuesday but it will still be a cold one with wind chills in the minus 20s for much of the day.

    A few flurries could fly in around the supper hours but expect less than a centimetre if you see anything at all.

    You'll notice a difference in the temperature by Wednesday with a daytime high in the minus single digits and lots of sunshine.

    By Friday, we will get above freezing, which will kick off a two-week stretch with daytime highs above 0 C.

