A two-week stretch of temperatures above freezing lies ahead

The warming trend starts Tuesday but it will still be a cold one with wind chills in the minus 20s for much of the day.

A few flurries could fly in around the supper hours but expect less than a centimetre if you see anything at all.

You'll notice a difference in the temperature by Wednesday with a daytime high in the minus single digits and lots of sunshine.

By Friday, we will get above freezing, which will kick off a two-week stretch with daytime highs above 0 C.