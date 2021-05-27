CALGARY -- Buoyed by the recent announcement from Premier Jason Kenney, officials with Alberta's Western Canadian Baseball League say teams will begin competition by about mid-June.

The Okotoks Dawgs has announced their return-to-play plan for the 2021 season starting June 18.

Since all border regulations remain in place for the time being, all participating players will be Canadian.

The Dawgs will also be split into two squads for the modified season – Dawgs Red and Dawgs Black. The two teams will play games with the Lethbridge Bulls, Sylvan Lake Gulls and Edmonton Prospects.

If the province's reopening plan moves ahead on schedule, officials say the team could welcome full-capacity crowds to Seaman Stadium by early July.

"Given the circumstances of the pandemic, we anticipated a unique 2021 season," said Jeff Duda, academy head coach in a statement. "We are particularly excited and think fans will really enjoy the opportunity to see not only our returning Dawgs grads but the outstanding academy players we are developing right here."

The home opener for Dawgs Black will be at 7:05 p.m. on June 19 against the Prospects while Dawgs Red will host the Bills at 2:05 p.m. on June 20.

A revised schedule and information on ticket sales will be released sometime in the next few days.