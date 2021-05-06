CALGARY -- Our upper high pressure is still in the mix for today and tomorrow, with wind growing strong out of the south thanks to the next phase of weather development here in Alberta. We'll transition between an upper trough that's pushing on BC tomorrow, from which a zone of uplift (air rising from the low west of us to the high moving east of us) will trigger multiple bouts of showers as it swirls through our area over the course of the weekend.

There are two triggers for wind: changes in temperature, and changes in pressure. Today, that application will help deliver 50 km/h gusts from the southeast, as this low starts to turn in and push out our high.

We'll have mid-level cloud build this afternoon, though we'll start with that cloud layer in the upper levels. Once we get into that mid-level, the day may become a bit drearier. However, today stays largely dry. When you get to the five-day, you'll notice a lot of rainshower activity. These events are largely periodic, offering brief moments of heavier rain, and then lengthier subsets of gentle showers, or heavy cloud.

Throughout the entire series of rain events on the horizon, we’re stretching to get much past a total of 10 millimetres of rain.

Your five-day forecast:

Today:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 18 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low 8 C

Friday:

Mostly cloudy, evening showers

Daytime high: 17 C

Evening: showers, low 5 C

Saturday:

Rain

Daytime high: 9 C

Evening: showers, transitioning to flurries, low 1 C

Sunday:

Early flurries, rain

Daytime high: 9 C

Evening: showers, low 3 C

Monday:

Mainly cloudy, chance of showers

Daytime high: 10 C

Evening: cloudy periods, low 2 C

Onward to the photos:

We'll start with a lovely, puffy-cloud day sent along by Mo

…Then Bill took a similar shot, and caught a really cool reflection off of the building!

Lastly, where the sky wasn't so blue there was still beauty to be found, as shown by Jacqueline near Claresholm:

