CALGARY -- Clouds begin to clear overnight in Calgary with plenty of sun to begin the new week. Winds remain gusty at times across southwestern Alberta and wind speeds for Calgary to Medicine Hat also pick up Monday afternoon.

Behind that, wind speeds diminish Monday night as central regions of the province may see a slight chance of light flurries early Tuesday morning. Sunnier and more settled weather through the rest of the week as daytime highs remain well above seasonal.

Here’s the five day:

Sunday Night:

Partly cloudy

Overnight: -2°C

Monday:

Mainly sunny, winds gusty at times

Daytime high: 9°C

Overnight: Becoming partly cloudy, -3°C

Tuesday:

Partly cloudy, light wind

Daytime high: 4°C

Overnight: Mostly clear, -3°C

Wednesday:

Plenty of sun

Daytime high: 5°C

Overnight: Partly cloudy, -3°C

Thursday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 7°C

Overnight: Partly cloudy, 0°C

Friday: