A warm but windy start to the new week in Calgary
CTV News Calgary Published Sunday, February 28, 2021 6:28PM MST
CALGARY -- Clouds begin to clear overnight in Calgary with plenty of sun to begin the new week. Winds remain gusty at times across southwestern Alberta and wind speeds for Calgary to Medicine Hat also pick up Monday afternoon.
Behind that, wind speeds diminish Monday night as central regions of the province may see a slight chance of light flurries early Tuesday morning. Sunnier and more settled weather through the rest of the week as daytime highs remain well above seasonal.
Here’s the five day:
Sunday Night:
- Partly cloudy
- Overnight: -2°C
Monday:
- Mainly sunny, winds gusty at times
- Daytime high: 9°C
- Overnight: Becoming partly cloudy, -3°C
Tuesday:
- Partly cloudy, light wind
- Daytime high: 4°C
- Overnight: Mostly clear, -3°C
Wednesday:
- Plenty of sun
- Daytime high: 5°C
- Overnight: Partly cloudy, -3°C
Thursday:
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 7°C
- Overnight: Partly cloudy, 0°C
Friday:
- Mostly cloudy
- Daytime high: 10°C
- Overnight: Partly cloudy, 0°C
