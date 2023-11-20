A weather reality check on the way for Calgary this week

After a weekend of daytime highs nine to 13 C above seasonal, Calgary is in for a very different week of weather.

Monday’s forecast high of 5 C is still warmer than average, and a ridge of high pressure situated over the southern prairies Tuesday will offer a brief return to double-digit temperatures.

But, as a low pressure system currently in the territories tracks south late Tuesday and into Wednesday, southern Alberta can expect a sharp change.

Snow will be possible for portions of the western prairies on Wednesday, including Calgary.

Areas along the northern west coast and the northwest corner of the country will see the largest accumulations initially, but central and southern British Columbia and Alberta should also expect some.

Calgary will likely be on the low end of snowfall totals, with accumulations ranging from one to three centimetres.

At first glance, the temperatures this week appear markedly cooler, however with averages between 1 C and -10 C, Calgary is technically continuing with an above-seasonal trend.

North wind late Tuesday and Wednesday will produce a wind chill value, so it would be handy to have layers on hand.

Calgary's five-day weather forecast for Monday, Nov. 20, 2023.