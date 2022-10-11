A week of above normal temperatures for Calgary
The 24-hour rolling rainfall accumulations for the Calgary area place us between two and four millimetres from last night's event. The more significant detail for many will be those wind gusts, which ended up striking against the projected minimum Monday evening at 60 kilometres per hour.
This all heralds a cooler day today, though I wish to be clear; cooler does not mean cold, nor does it translate, in this case to below-seasonal. Your seasonal average is just a shade over 12 C at this time of year. Speaking of 12 C…
Rolf is at it again, and here's the tweet:
Tuesday and Wednesday both stand the best chance of running the block here; we may see ourselves fall flat of this record on that account; if Tuesday and Wednesday both stay above 12 C, we likely coast into the record. Our expected high temperatures across multiple long-range models keep us well above the assigned marker once again.
YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:
Tuesday
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 13 C
- Evening: some cloud, low 5 C
Wednesday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 14 C
- Evening: clear, low 4 C
Thursday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 21 C
- Evening: mainly clear, low 10 C
Friday
- Increasing cloud
- Daytime high: 20 C
- Evening: chance of showers, risk of flurries, low 2 C
Saturday
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 16 C
- Evening: some cloud, low 6 C
There are so many lovely fall photographs to choose from! Thanks to Joseph for sending us this one at Muriel Lake:
Viewer Joseph's photo of autumn colours near Muriel Lake.
Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six. You can also share on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.
