A week of above normal temperatures for Calgary

The 24-hour rolling rainfall accumulations for the Calgary area place us between two and four millimetres from last night's event. The more significant detail for many will be those wind gusts, which ended up striking against the projected minimum Monday evening at 60 kilometres per hour.

This all heralds a cooler day today, though I wish to be clear; cooler does not mean cold, nor does it translate, in this case to below-seasonal. Your seasonal average is just a shade over 12 C at this time of year. Speaking of 12 C…

Rolf is at it again, and here's the tweet:

🥈Today is #Calgary's 141st consecutive day with maximum temperature ≥12°C which puts this run in 2nd place for the longest run on record. If this continues, we will reach 1st place October 19th. #ABWx #YycWx pic.twitter.com/UW4KExrnq9 — Calgary Weather Records🌤(@YYC_Weather) October 9, 2022

Tuesday and Wednesday both stand the best chance of running the block here; we may see ourselves fall flat of this record on that account; if Tuesday and Wednesday both stay above 12 C, we likely coast into the record. Our expected high temperatures across multiple long-range models keep us well above the assigned marker once again.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Tuesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 13 C

Evening: some cloud, low 5 C

Wednesday

Sunny

Daytime high: 14 C

Evening: clear, low 4 C

Thursday

Sunny

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 10 C

Friday

Increasing cloud

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: chance of showers, risk of flurries, low 2 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: some cloud, low 6 C

There are so many lovely fall photographs to choose from! Thanks to Joseph for sending us this one at Muriel Lake:

Viewer Joseph's photo of autumn colours near Muriel Lake.

