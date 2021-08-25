CALGARY -- While investigating reports of an abandoned truck parked near a John Deere dealership in the town, Olds RCMP learned it had been reported stolen out of Camrose, Alta.

Witnesses were then able to point police toward the alleged driver at a nearby motel and a man was arrested.

Daniel Peter Conway, 25, of Sundre, Alta., has been charged with:

Theft over $5,000;

Theft under $5,000;

Two counts of possession of stolen property obtained by crime over $5,000;

Two counts of possession of stolen property obtained by crime under $5,000;

Three counts of failing to comply with release conditions;

Driving an uninsured motor vehicle on highway, and;

Improper use of licence plate.

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court next on Aug. 26.

Anyone with information is asked to call Olds RCMP at 403-556-3323, local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.