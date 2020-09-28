Advertisement
Above-normal temps through the first full week of autumn
CALGARY -- What a pleasant few days. As a preface, I place little reliance on longer-range forecasts. It’s challenging to rely on something that, with an early error, spirals further toward future errors. That notwithstanding, our five-day and longer-range trends are forecast to stay above or within a couple degrees of normal. Not a bad way to get through early October!
Today, we’ll witness the setup of a high pressure ridge aloft, which will carry us into some lovely weather for a few days. Late Tuesday, a thin wave of precipitation should cross down the Rockies toward us, but beyond that, our potential for instability is nil. The "setup portion" of our upper air is going to be sliding westerly wind across the Rockies, and as a result, gusty weather should be expected.
Here’s the five-day forecast:
Today:
- Partly cloudy, windy! Gusts ~50 km/h
- Daytime high: 25C
- Evening: some cloud, low 10C
Tomorrow:
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: 20C
- Evening: some showers, low 8C
Wednesday:
- Early showers, then partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 16C
- Evening: mainly clear, low 4C
Thursday:
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 19C
- Evening: some cloud. low 9C
Friday:
- Mostly sunny
- Daytime high: 20C
- Evening: clear, low 7C
A massive thank-you to everyone sending in fantastic fall photos! I’ll try including some every day this week.
Tab was in Lindsay Park this weekend…
…while Teresa was in the Rockies…
…and Ken caught some autumn virga!
You can submit your weather photos here.