CALGARY -- What a pleasant few days. As a preface, I place little reliance on longer-range forecasts. It’s challenging to rely on something that, with an early error, spirals further toward future errors. That notwithstanding, our five-day and longer-range trends are forecast to stay above or within a couple degrees of normal. Not a bad way to get through early October!

Today, we’ll witness the setup of a high pressure ridge aloft, which will carry us into some lovely weather for a few days. Late Tuesday, a thin wave of precipitation should cross down the Rockies toward us, but beyond that, our potential for instability is nil. The "setup portion" of our upper air is going to be sliding westerly wind across the Rockies, and as a result, gusty weather should be expected.

Here’s the five-day forecast:

Today:

Partly cloudy, windy! Gusts ~50 km/h

Daytime high: 25C

Evening: some cloud, low 10C

Tomorrow:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 20C

Evening: some showers, low 8C

Wednesday:

Early showers, then partly cloudy

Daytime high: 16C

Evening: mainly clear, low 4C

Thursday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 19C

Evening: some cloud. low 9C

Friday:

Mostly sunny

Daytime high: 20C

Evening: clear, low 7C

A massive thank-you to everyone sending in fantastic fall photos! I’ll try including some every day this week.

Tab was in Lindsay Park this weekend…

…while Teresa was in the Rockies…

…and Ken caught some autumn virga!

You can submit your weather photos here.