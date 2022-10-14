Absence of former CFL running back in person delays sentencing hearing for voyeurism

The sentencing hearing for a former CFL running back who pleaded guilty to voyeurism after he filmed a consensual sexual encounter without the woman's permission has been delayed because he failed to appear in person.

Jerome Messam, 37, was expected to appear in Court of King's Bench in Calgary, but his lawyer applied to have his client attend online.

Court heard that Messam had purchased plane tickets and was planning to appear, but there was no explanation as to why he remained in Ontario.

The Crown is opposed to Messam appearing by video conference, but the court is deciding whether to allow the sentencing to begin today and conclude next month.

Messam's victim, who is in court with supporters, indicated she wanted to give her impact statement today instead of waiting.

It's still unclear whether the sentencing hearing will proceed this afternoon but Messam has committed to appearing in Calgary court when he is actually sentenced.