'Accelerate our efforts': AHS adopts recommendations in wake of Calgary senior's death

Alberta Health Services (AHS) says it is already taking action on a number of recommendations brought forward during an independent review of the death of Calgary senior last summer.

Officials released details of a formal report, compiled by the Health Quality Council of Alberta (HQCA), on Thursday into the fatal dog attack that killed 86-year-old Calgarian Betty Ann Williams.

Williams was critically injured when she was confronted by three dogs in the alleyway behind her northwest Calgary home on June 5, 2022.

Neighbours rushed to Williams' aid following the attack and called 911 for an ambulance.

It took more than 30 minutes for an ambulance to arrive and Williams died on her way to the hospital.

On Thursday, interim AHS CEO Mauro Chies said the situation was "a tragic incident."

"We have taken this incident extremely seriously, and that is why we asked the HQCA to review every aspect of the emergency services response. We acknowledge the significant challenges our EMS workers are facing, and we continue to accelerate our efforts to improve the system," he said in a statement.

The document highlighted a number of challenges facing EMS response on the day the attack occurred, such as a shortage of staff at the EMS southern communications centre, communications issues between EMS and Calgary's emergency dispatch systems as well as the fact there were no available ambulances in the Calgary Zone.

It also laid out a number of recommendations to improve service, such as revising Calgary 911's standard procedure for incoming calls to better assess scene safety, ensuring Calgary 911 operators work more closely with EMS to provide an understanding of patient condition and making sure all work stations at the call centre are ready and available to take calls regardless of staffing, among others.

Chies says the aim of the report is to address the faults in Alberta's EMS system.

"By moving quickly to implement these recommendations, we hope to strengthen our EMS system, improve relationships with emergency services partners and provide faster, more effective emergency care to Albertans."

The HQCA says no single event slowed ambulance response time.

"It was a series of factors, some contributing to the delay more than others, but all important to understanding what happened that day and what can improve," said Charlene McBrien-Morrison, HQCA CEO, in a statement.

"People set out to do the right thing and yet there were times when the system was not operating at its best. This event reminds us how circumstances can come together on a given day to undermine system performance."

AHS says it is already working on several recommendations from the report, including working with CPS and the CFD for a co-evaluation on calls, creating a real-time tool to share expected service times with people who call 911 and building a process to triage calls and offer clinical supports to those who do not need an ambulance.

CPS UNDERGOING ITS OWN REVIEW

The Calgary Police Service says it had been using a policy outlined in the HQCA report for more than a year before the dog attack took place.

It says it trained personnel on the secondary emergency notification of dispatch (SEND) protocol in February 2021.

"SEND is a shortlist of questions used by authorized emergency service personnel calling from the field to streamline the provision of essential information needed by dispatchers," CPS said in a statement.

Officials say CPS is working on a review of EMS-related events and are co-operating with AHS and Calgary 911 on the provincial law enforcement response plan.

Last October, police determined the owners of the dogs involved in the incident would not face criminal charges in connection with Williams' death.

"It was determined that the necessary elements to support laying charges for criminal negligence causing death against the owners of the dogs were not met," police said.