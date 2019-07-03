Alberta EMS say a man in his 40s has died in an incident that took place at a business in southwest Calgary on Wednesday.

Officials tell CTV News the man was found dead at the Centex gas station, located at 11211 Oakfield Dr. S.W., at about 1 p.m.

Police say the incident is still under investigation, but it appears that it was an accident, where a driver intended to pull forward but instead reversed inside the car wash at the station.

As a result, the victim was run over.

The identity of the victim has not been released and Centex has not responded to any requests for comment.

Occupational Health and Safety officials are investigating the incident.

The station is closed at this time and there is no update on when it is expected to reopen.

This is a developing story and more details are expected.