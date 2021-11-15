Accused Calgary bank robbery arrested thanks to eagle-eyed witnesses: police

CALGARY -

Police say they were able to nab an alleged bank robber the same day the crime was committed, thanks to attentive witnesses.

The robbery happened at a CIBC in the 5600 block of Fourth Street N.W. at around 4 p.m. on Nov. 8.

Police said the robber approached a teller with a note saying he had a firearm and wanted cash.

"The teller complied and provided the man with an undisclosed amount of money," a Calgary Police Service news release said. "He then fled the bank in a vehicle."

No customers or bank staff were injured.

After reviewing the bank's CCTV footage and speaking with witnesses, police determined the suspect was wearing a surgical mask, toque and construction vest.

Officers spotted a man wearing the same outfit in the area shortly after the robbery and say he was arrested without incident.

“Despite being in an alarming situation, the bank staff acted quickly and were able to provide us with solid information that ultimately led to an arrest," Staff Sgt. Rod Harbidge said in a news release.

"We would like to thank the employees and the witnesses for helping us successfully resolve this matter.”

Glenn Garry Fraser, 54, is charged with one count of robbery and one count of wearing a disguise.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 24.