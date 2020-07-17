CALGARY -- A court hearing was held Friday for a Calgary man accused of stabbing his own brother to death a week ago.

Nathaniel Watson, 25, was charged with second-degree murder a day after he was arrested in connection with the stabbing death of his brother Brandon Watson, also 25.

Police were called to a housing complex in the 3800 block of 19th Avenue S.W. at about 10:30 p.m. on July 10 for reports of a disturbance.

They found Brandon suffering from a single stab wound at the scene. He was taken to hospital but died of his injuries.

Nathaniel appeared in Calgary provincial court Friday via teleconference for a brief hearing. During the hearing, the Crown told the court it would need more time because of the complexity of the case.

No family members for the accused were in attendance at the hearing.

The matter was put over until July 24.