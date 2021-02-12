CALGARY -- A bail hearing is expected to take place Friday morning for one of the teens charged with first-degree murder in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer on New Year’s Eve.

Police allege 19-year-old Amir Abdulrahman was a passenger in an SUV that Sgt. Andrew Harnett tried to stop on Dec. 31 when he noticed its licence plates didn't match its registration.

Harnett was hit and dragged during the traffic stop in the northeast neighbourhood of Falconridge.

Police have said the SUV sped off, and a second, unrelated, vehicle may have come into contact with Harnett on the road.

Paramedics and his fellow officers tried to revive the 37-year-old officer, but he died in hospital about an hour later.

Police charged two teens, one being Abdulrahman, with first-degree murder. The charge is automatic in deaths involving a police officer. The accused turned themselves in to police on New Year’s Day.

The younger of the accused, the alleged driver of the SUV, was 17 at the time of his arrest. Even though he has since turned 18, he cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

In January, a youth court judge denied him bail.

Abdulrahman was wanted on outstanding warrants for assault and failure to comply with court orders at the time of the fatal incident.

Harnett had been a member of the Calgary Police Service for 12 years and previously spent time as a military police officer. His partner is expecting the couple's first child this summer.

With files from the Canadian Press and CTV’s Ina Sidhu.